CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Higgins votes against debt ceiling hike

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, voted against an increase in the federal limit Tuesday. The increase passed in the House and now moves to the Senate. Higgins objected to the inclusion of $28.6 billion in disaster assistance in the bill increasing the debt limit. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s decision to pair...

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

NC congressman won’t vote to raise debt ceiling, cites need to analyze spending

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Thursday introduced a bill to track "fiscal responsibility" in Congress as Democrats work to pass President Biden’s $4 trillion economic agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would vote in favor of raising the debt ceiling so that the country avoids defaulting, but Murphy disagreed with his assessment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
clayconews.com

Congressman "Hal" Rogers Votes Against Abortion on Demand Bill

WASHINGTON, DC (September 24, 2021) -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) voted against House Democrats' pro-abortion agenda disguised as the "Women's Health Protection Act." The legislation, better known as the "Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act" radically paves the way for every state to perform late-term abortions until birth for any reason with no accountiability or protections for women.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wfirnews.com

Warner pushes for infrastructure, debt ceiling yes votes

Democratic leaders said yesterday they had reached a deal with the Biden Administration on paying for a 3.5 trillion dollar “social safety net”. One of Virginia’s Senators has been working behind the scenes on that plan. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Congressional Delegation Reacts To House Vote On Debt Ceiling

Washington, D.C. — Statements from Iowa’s congressional delegation about Tuesday night’s House vote on a bill that would avert a government shutdown October 1st illustrate the partisan stalemate in Washington. The bill includes funding to keep the government running through early December and raises the limit on federal borrowing through...
IOWA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Graves: Debt-ceiling dispute likely to delay flood insurance rate hike

Partisan budget disagreements on Capitol Hill will likely impact the implementation of new flood insurance rates scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, according to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge. The National Flood Insurance Program’s new Risk Rating 2.0 is expected to result in rate increases for nearly 80% of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kingsport Times-News

Warner: Debt ceiling authorization must pass

WASHINGTON — Seven days before the end of the federal fiscal year, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner warned against Republican opposition to a debt ceiling increase as “stupidity on steroids.”. Warner, D-Va., outlined his budget concerns Thursday, a day after meeting with President Joe Biden and other senators on ways to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
RiverBender.com

Bost Votes Against Raising Debt Limit To Fund "Dems' Spending Spree"

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against the House Democrats’ legislation to raise the nation’s debt limit through December 2022 to help pay for their $3.5 trillion spending bill. “House Republicans are fighting for solutions to fund essential government services and provide disaster relief to Americans in need. However, Speaker Pelosi isn’t interested in solutions. She’s shaking down Congress for a debt limit increase Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yellowhammer News

U.S. Reps. Brooks, Moore rail against House Democrats’ partisan passage of debt ceiling increase

House Democrats Tuesday night passed a continuing resolution which would fund the federal government through early December and raise the $28 trillion debt ceiling. Garnering no support from their Republican colleagues, the Democrat-sponsored bill passed in a party-line vote of 220-211. The move has been met with fierce opposition from all factions within the GOP, especially among the party’s fiscal hawks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

House passes bill to raise debt limit, fund government against Stefanik, Republican opposition

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik joined with the rest of the House Republican caucus to vote against raising the national debt ceiling. The measure, brought before the House late Tuesday night, passed with exclusively Democratic support, and will fund the federal government through Dec. 3 while also suspending the national borrowing limit until next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Pave#House
Washington Times

Democrats look to shame Republicans into suspending debt ceiling

Democrats plan to rush a suspension of the debt ceiling through the House this week by linking it to hurricane relief and aid to Afghan refugees, hoping to shame Republicans into providing bipartisan support. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the vote in a letter Friday to Democratic lawmakers....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

‘Do You Guys Think I’m Bluffing?’: McConnell Doubles Down Against Debt Ceiling Raise As Congress Barrels Toward Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday doubled down on Republican opposition to raising the debt ceiling, instead saying that Democrats were solely responsible for increasing it given their control of Congress and the White House. “Let me make it perfectly clear,” McConnell told Punchbowl News. “The country must never default....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kicks96news.com

Guest: I Won’t Vote to Raise the Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON–If Congress doesn’t suspend or increase the debt ceiling, the government won’t be able to pay the national bills. But, Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.), says he won’t vote to support raising or suspending the debt ceiling. Think of it this way: You don’t have enough money in the bank to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Bost Votes To Fund Military

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today joined a bipartisan majority of House members in passing the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation sets military policy priorities and determines what types of equipment and weaponry can be purchased. “One of the federal government’s most important duties is to provide for the common defense of our nation and the American people,” said Bost. “I am proud to vote Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Republican

Republicans and debt ceiling

As the U.S. deals with the pandemic, hurricanes, floods, fires, drought, derechos and a recovering economy, our Republican Congressional delegation continues to harp on the debt-ceiling and inflation — something they always do when Democrats are in office. I suggest they are speaking out of both sides of their mouths.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy