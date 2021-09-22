CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills fill practice squad with Bobby Hart

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have quickly filled the vacant spot on their practice squad with offensive lineman Bobby Hart. The team announced the transaction on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Bills had an opening created on their taxi unit as another offensive lineman was lost. The Philadelphia Eagles signed rookie seventh-round pick Jack Anderson to their 53-man roster.

In Hart, we have a familiar name.

He spent the summer and preseason with the Bills after signing a one-year deal with the team this spring. However, Hart was eventually among their roster cuts.

Hart did struggle on the field with the Bills during the preseason. Still, he’s an addition that makes sense because he has familiarity with the team’s scheme on offense.

Additionally, Hart has extensive experience as a starter in the NFL, making 66 starts between time with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

With Hart signed, Buffalo’s 16-man practice squad is now filled.

