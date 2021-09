Outlook: CPI today and retail sales Friday are the mover-and-shakers, and CPI today could bring drama. Inflation is expected at about 5.2% but the Fed’s narrative is that this is temporary spike and will fall back when special one-time factors fade away. The bond boys may be buying it but the general public is not. They think it will persist. The equity guys may agree with the public instead of the Fed, and this bodes ill for the indices.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO