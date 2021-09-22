Wiki – “Can’t Do This Alone” (Feat. Navy Blue)

On Sunday night, Machine Gun Kelly headlined his first punk festival. “Punk festival” is probably a reductive thing to call Riot Fest, which started out as, like, Alkaline Trio and the Lawrence Arms playing some local bars and which is now a Lollapalooza-sized rock marathon, but it still seems like some kind of career landmark in Machine Gun Kelly’s deeply strange evolution from obnoxiously forgettable rap B-lister to obnoxiously omnipresent self-appointed paragon of all things rock. During his set, MGK launched a snarky little mini-beef with Slipknot, the other band playing the other big stage at the same time. Thus far, that mini-beef has been remarkably entertaining, and it loudly highlights how Machine Gun Kelly is splashing around in water that’s way, way over his head. It’s not just that MGK doesn’t have as much credibility as Slipknot within the rock world. He might not have as much credibility in rap, either. Ask ZillaKami.

