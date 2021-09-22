CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiki – “Can’t Do This Alone” (Feat. Navy Blue)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a week and a half, two prolific underground-rap forces will come together on a new album. The New York rapper Wiki, who’s now put in more work as a solo artist than he did with his old group Ratking, will release the new LP Half God, which was produced entirely by the lo-fi master Navy Blue. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Roof” and “Remarkably,” as well as the MIKE collab “Promised.” Today, Wiki has shared the one album track that features Navy Blue rapping as well as producing.

www.stereogum.com

