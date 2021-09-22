Movie review: ‘Candyman’ delivers chilling experience
Candyman has been one of the most striking films I have seen this year! It is a must-watch for horror and thriller fans alike. From Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions comes a truly electrifying experience that once again breathes new life into the genre. Directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman examines how the trauma of racial violence can never be forgotten within the minds of its affected communities, beautifully explored on the backdrop of a psychological thriller.www.tcu360.com
