CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Having Confidence in Your Wireless Security

By Narayanan Krishnamoorthy
cisco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs each day passes, wireless security becomes even more critical to the day-to-day operations of organizations. Several factors contribute to the growing need for reliable security. With the introduction of Wi-Fi 6, many organizations are shifting from a primarily wired infrastructure to one that focuses on worker mobility through wireless connectivity. While the CAPEX and OPEX savings are compelling, increasing wireless traffic provides a larger attack surface – and greater opportunity – for hackers.

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

7 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect it to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with...
ELECTRONICS
cisco.com

A Certified Way to Set Yourself Apart: IT Professionals Day

IT Professionals Day is a day to celebrate us ─ the fixers, the doers, the behind-the-scenes operators who ensure all networks and systems operate flawlessly! Each year on the third Tuesday of September, IT professionals around the globe should take time to pat ourselves on the back and recognize the hard (and often thankless) work we do each day to connect, secure, and automate the world around us! It’s only fitting that today is the day we post our VERY FIRST Cisco Learning blog post ─ dedicated to each of you!
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Orgs Lack Confidence in Long-Term Hybrid Work Security

Just one in five companies are fully confident their infrastructure security can support long-term remote work, according to a survey of 200 North American business leaders conducted by the research firm Pulse on behalf of Sungard Availability Services. The survey found nearly nine in 10 (89%) of organizations believe a...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

How to Design Your Wireless Network for Wi-Fi 6E

For most organizations, whether designing a wireless network for a greenfield deployment or augmenting an existing one to accommodate 6Hz, there are several factors to consider for Wi-Fi 6E. Any discussion of how to introduce Wi-Fi 6E and the 6GHz band will depend on specifics on the ground, including existing switches, cabling, and priority locations…and most importantly, the access points (APs) themselves.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Wireless Lan#Wireless Communications#Wireless Network#Wi Fi 6#Capex#Denial Of Service#Rogue Management#Dos#Ise#Cisco C9130#Cisco C9120#Timeboxed#Ap
thefastmode.com

Infinet Wireless Deploys its Smart Security and Connectivity for Community Safety

Infinet Wireless’ smart security and connectivity technology was deployed in the Las Condes community in Santiago de Chile, improving safety for the residents, announced the company. The more than 110 smart posts feature strategic interconnection points for the complete monitoring of zones (squares), panic buttons, Wi-Fi and PTZ cameras for...
ELECTRONICS
cisco.com

Cisco Strengthens Partnership with Qwilt to Modernize Content Delivery

Today is an exciting day—our partner Qwilt just announced a new round of funding from Cisco Investments. Two years ago, Cisco and Qwilt set forth on a journey to jointly solve a growing pain point shared by all Communication Service Providers (CSP): delivering ever-increasing volumes of media and web content without overwhelming their networks. Using a modern, global content delivery platform with cache nodes inside the carrier network, we are now in a position to cost-effectively deliver an unprecedented level of quality at scale, in partnership with select carriers across the world. Our CAPEX-free model combined with a direct revenue share allows CSPs to maximize operational efficiency with very little business or financial risk while participating more actively in the content delivery value chain.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Zeroing in on network performance issues, with ThousandEyes

In collaboration with Charlie Radke and Brian Hollenbeck. Part 2 of a 2-part series. Part 2: Employees do their own performance troubleshooting, with ThousandEyes. In part one of this series, we explained how we’re troubleshooting teleworkers’ performance issues using ThousandEyes Endpoint Agent. This blog continues the story, describing how we monitor network performance from branch offices all the way to our cloud providers’ networks, using ThousandEyes Enterprise Agent on Catalyst 9000 switches.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Receives Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year Award

More Cloud Deployment Options for Secure Firewall Customers. Cisco Secure is a Nutanix Elevate Technical Alliances partner and is excited to have earned the 2021 Nutanix Technology Alliances New Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes the commitment of Cisco Secure and Nutanix to support the growing number of joint customers protecting Nutanix’s Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) with Cisco Secure Firewall.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cisco
cisco.com

Platform Simplicity, Profitability and Partners for the WIN!

As I reflect on my first 9 months as Senior Director for Cisco’s Global Collaboration Partner Organization—all I can say is wow! The innovation has been tremendous with over 800 new features, new products, and new programs focused on partner profitability and growth. I am so appreciative of the loyalty and commitment from our partners. Your feedback, dedication, selling tenacity and focus on our customers is unbeatable. You are simply the best. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Fast Forward Your Firewall Business

It’s no secret that our customer’s security needs are continuing to evolve and change as organizations transition to the cloud – whether it’s to support sustained hybrid work posture or adopt strategies like Zero Trust or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) – customers need end-to-end security that simplifies the experience, reduces complexity, and integrates with their existing security investments.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

The power of possibilities – Cisco UCS X210c M6 Compute Node

Cisco UCS X-Series was designed to be modular, expandable, and blur the lines between the efficiencies of blade servers (cable reduction and power & cooling) and the expandability of rack servers (storage & PCIe). It all starts with the Cisco UCS X210c Compute Node. The Brains. The Cisco UCS X210c...
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Automating AWS with Cisco SecureX

The power of programmability, automation, and orchestration. Automating security operations within the public clouds takes advantage of the plethora of today’s capabilities available and can drive improvements throughout all facets of an organization. Public clouds are built on the power of programmability, automation, and orchestration. Pulling all of these together into a unified mechanism can help deliver robust, elastic, and on-demand services. Services that support the largest of enterprises, or the smallest of organizations or individuals, and everywhere in between.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

The Cisco DNA Expansion Pack is replacing Cisco DNA Premier in Switching and Wireless

The Cisco DNA Expansion Pack is a more flexible way to purchase Cisco ISE, Cisco DNA Spaces, Secure Network Analytics (Stealthwatch), ThousandEyes and other licenses, appliances, and services all in one convenient “point and click” ordering menu. Just as you look forward to the latest expansion pack for your favorite video game to help you level up and get the most out of your investment, the Cisco DNA Expansion Pack will enhance your Cisco DNA solutions experience in areas such as SD-Access, Zero Trust solutions, Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA), location analytics, and assurance. You can add the pack to your Cisco DNA software licenses and choose the license count and options that fit your needs.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure

We are excited to announce that Gartner has again recognized Cisco as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Cisco SD-WAN solutions enable customers to deliver a secure, predictable digital experience for today’s hybrid workforce, build dynamic, smart workspaces, and secure multi-cloud environments, accelerating the transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-enabled architecture.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

4 ways the ‘Quaranterns’ embraced Cisco culture, virtually

During the pandemic, many people took the challenging steps of joining new jobs virtually. New hires at Cisco were no exception. However, joining a new company and understanding the company culture can be daunting. Adrian Saunders and Rushda Balabaskaran are two of seven IT interns based in the United Kingdom....
BUSINESS
cisco.com

The Power of a Good Plan

Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States of America and a self-taught lawyer, taught the American people a lesson about patience, endurance, and the benefit of a good plan. He said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” Putting in the effort to do the due diligence of planning and strategizing helps empower a greater outcome.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Will autonomous car racing change your business? It just might

Some days I really get excited about my job. A self-driving race car challenge? That’s just cool any way you look at it. For entertainment, for innovation, and for demonstrating the move to automation that’s already underway across industries. But before we get to that, let me give you a peek inside the first autonomous car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
CNET

How to connect your laptop to your TV wirelessly or with HDMI

If you're getting bored or annoyed with your laptop's tiny screen during the coronavirus lockdown, maybe you should try using your big TV as a monitor instead. It's great being able to sit back on your sofa and surf the web, play PC games or stream video from apps not available on your TV. Or maybe you just want a bigger view for video chat while you're stuck at home.
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Mitigating Dynamic Application Risks with Secure Firewall Application Detectors

As part of our strategy to enhance application awareness for SecOps practitioners, our new Secure Firewall Application Detectors portal, https://appid.cisco.com, provides the latest and most comprehensive application risk information available in the cybersecurity space. This advance is important because today’s applications are not static. In fact, applications are continuously evolving...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy