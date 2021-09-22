CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,394 New Cases, 66 Additional Deaths

CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,394 new coronavirus cases and 66 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,392,266 cases and 28,998 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,421 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 609 in ICUs.

The state says 12,621,080 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,878,087 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,364,459 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 75,738 cases among residents and 16,241 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,085 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,870 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

CBS Pittsburgh

