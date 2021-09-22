Rep. Jackson's Pro-Veterans Initiative Passes the House
The CHIP IN Act was originally passed by Congress in 2016, creating a pilot program that encouraged public-private partnerships for VA construction projects. The program authorized five projects, but only two have been approved. My original legislation was introduced in July to extend the program for an additional five years and require the VA to submit a report to Congress to ensure oversight and transparency of the program.www.texasgopvote.com
