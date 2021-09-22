CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jackson's Pro-Veterans Initiative Passes the House

The CHIP IN Act was originally passed by Congress in 2016, creating a pilot program that encouraged public-private partnerships for VA construction projects. The program authorized five projects, but only two have been approved. My original legislation was introduced in July to extend the program for an additional five years and require the VA to submit a report to Congress to ensure oversight and transparency of the program.

New Hampshire Bulletin

For some nursing students, vaccine mandate is a deal breaker

As the state prepares to hire a recruiting firm to bring desperately needed health care workers to New Hampshire, some nursing students with safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine are leaving their nursing programs over vaccine mandates. A new state law prohibits most of their colleges from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine, but their clinical sites […] The post For some nursing students, vaccine mandate is a deal breaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
Tom Stevenson

Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. After the election of President Biden last year in the acrimonious presidential elections, it's easy to forget there are midterms right around the corner. Next year marks a bonanza of elections for the house and senate which impacts Florida.
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Santa Clarita Radio

Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Passes Through House

The House of Representatives passed Congressman Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act on Thursday to help military families. The bill aims to make the move from state to state that military members and their families often experience easier, allowing spouses of military members to retain their professional licenses with each move.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Minnesota Reformer

No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay

Lawmakers remain sharply divided over how to divvy up $250 million the Legislature set aside for bonus pay for essential workers, with the debate largely unchanged after weeks of public hearings and private discussions.  Democrats want to include a larger pool of workers and increase the total pie; Republicans want to keep the total the […] The post No deal in sight on essential worker bonus pay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
LABOR ISSUES

