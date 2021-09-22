Arsenal vs. Wimbledon: Carabao Cup shenanigans

Arsenal play host to AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the Carabao Cup today. The Dons sit 7th in EFL League One on 12 points from 8 matches. As we know, the Gunners got off to a brutal start to the season, with bad injury and illness luck exacerbating one of the more difficult opening schedules for any club in the Premier League. But Mikel Arteta seems to have the side headed in the right direction, and he’ll want to maintain the momentum and positive vibes at the club heading into the North London Derby this weekend. I expect a rotated but strong lineup from the Arsenal manager.