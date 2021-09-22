CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suisun City, CA

DUI Suspect Rammed Suisun City Police Patrol Car In Getaway

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMCtZ_0c4XZXrB00

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A DUI suspect allegedly rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle while trying to get away from authorities in Suisun City early Wednesday morning.

Suisun City police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver along the 300 block of Walters Road. The officer soon noticed some indications that the driver was drunk.

However, as the officer started going to his patrol car, the suspect allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, rammed the officer’s patrol car and took off, police say, sparking a chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAB8A_0c4XZXrB00

The handgun that police say was found in the DUI suspect’s car. (Credit: Suisun City Police Department)

Eventually, the suspect lost control near Walters Road and Air Base Parkway. The suspect got out and ran, but he was soon arrested.

A loaded handgun was also later found in the suspect’s car, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Fairfield resident Lawrence Hayes Jr. He is facing numerous charges, inducing assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, weapons charges, obstructing an officer, and DUI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights Police Investigating Saturday Night Homicide

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A person was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex in Citrus Heights. At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the Montage Apartments at 12801 Fair Oaks Boulevard after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting there, according to a press release. Responding officers says they observed a vehicle matching the description provided by 911 callers leaving the area. When they stopped it near Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard, they found an occupant suffering from gunshots wounds. Officers provided medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead by firefighters. Neither age nor gender were provided by police. Additional information has not been released, but police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The involved parties are believed to have known each other, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Broke Into Car Parked Near American River Confluence, Stole Credit Cards And Used Them At Auburn Stores

AUBURN (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for the suspect who smashed out the windows of a car parked near the American River Confluence, then stole someone’s wallet and used the credit cards at some nearby stores. The incident happened back on Sept. 11. Placer County Sheriff’s detectives say the suspect broke into the car parked along Foresthill Road at some point between 2 and 3 p.m. that day. Later, the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at several Auburn stores: Home Depot, Best Auburn Smoke Shop, and Chick-fil-A. Detectives say the suspect also tried to make a large purchase at the Auburn Game Stop store. In the end, detectives say the suspect managed to charge over $1,600 to the victim’s credit cards. On Monday, detectives released surveillance video of the suspect. He was also seen driving a newer, red-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call detectives at (530) 889-7893.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Residential Fire In Stockton Deemed Arson

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An early morning residential fire that injured one person in Stockton has been deemed arson, police said on Saturday. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters responded to reports of the fire shortly after 3 a.m. along the 600 block of North Monroe Street in the Civic District. Three people—a 24-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a minor—were inside the residence but were able to escape. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before any significant damage occurred to the home, authorities said. At this time, there was no information on any potential suspects or arrests.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Stabbing In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man along East Rose Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday. Officers responded to reports of a physical fight in the area when a man broke into the home of someone he knew shortly after noon. According to police, a 47-year-old man was found stabbed at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect—later identified as James Ortega, 32—allegedly carjacked a delivery truck and fled the area before officers arrived. When they later located and attempted to stop him, Ortega fled and led officers on a short pursuit, according to police. He eventually stopped and was taken into custody in the area of Morada Lane and Caywood Drive. Ortega was booked into the county jail on charges of homicide, carjacking and evading.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suisun City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Suisun City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Rio Linda Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Rio Linda Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash happened in the area of Dominion Way and Elverta Road. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but officials said the three individuals needed extrication. The crash forced a closure of Elverta Road in the area. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Large Fight At Park In Natomas Leaves 1 Man Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An arrest was made after a person died following a fight at a Natomas park on Thursday night. At around 10 p.m. police received reports of a fight involving several people at Northgate Park in the 2800 block of Mendel Way.  There, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries he received from the fight. He was given first aid by Sacramento Fire Department paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the city. Raul Jimenez, 25, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a homicide charge, police said Friday night. Homicide detectives and CSI are investigating the incident. Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and Jiminez escalated into the homicide. Detectives will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Police Conduct Investigation Into In-Custody Death

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation into an in-custody death was underway in Elk Grove on Thursday, police said. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a full closure of Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive was in place as crews worked the scene. The man reportedly was acting erratic and standing outside of a vehicle in the roadway, police said. Officers tried to detain him, but he allegedly resisted and began attacking the officers. Once officers were able to detain the man, he reportedly slammed his own head against the concrete and became physically resistive toward the officers again, the department said. Elk Grove police said the man was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before incarceration, but at around 2:45 p.m., he suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead soon after. His identity has not yet been released. None of the officers were injured during the arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Head-On Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 With Serious Injuries Near Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A head-on crash just north of Roseville on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and another person with serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Fiddyment Road, south of Sunset Boulevard. Auburn-area CHP said the driver of a Honda was traveling southbound on Fiddyment when he lost control and swerved into the northbound lane in the path of an oncoming semi-truck. The Honda partially struck the truck head-on, resulting in major injuries for the Honda driver and his passenger. The driver of the Honda and the passenger — both men — had to be extricated from the vehicle and were unconscious when they were transported to the hospital. The driver later died, the CHP said. The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK. As of 5:30 p.m. Fiddyment Road was closed in both directions in the area. According to a CHP statement, “drugs may be a factor in this collision.”
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS Sacramento

2 Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash Near Patterson

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fiery head-on crash near Patterson early Thursday morning has left two drivers dead, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 5 a.m., a sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash along W. Main Street near Jennings Road. Officers say it appears the sedan – which was being driven by a 47-year-old Turlock woman – was heading westbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the oncoming lane. The sedan was then struck head-on by the pickup truck, which was being driven by a 69-year-old man from Patterson. The pickup caught fire after the crash and was soon fully engulfed in flames, officers say. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. It’s unclear, at this point, if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
PATTERSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Searching For Home Invasion Robber Who Targeted Mountain House Residence

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) — It was a nightmare situation for a Mountain House family: a home invasion robbery with a gunman holding their 19-year-old son at gunpoint in his own room. The teen was asleep in his bed when the gunman entered the home on Invitar Lane at 4 a.m. on Monday. The gunman then entered the 19-year-old’s room, hitting him in the head before holding him at gunpoint in his own bed. The suspect was dressed in all black and wore a ski mask and gloves. The suspect demanded the teen hand over his diamond nose ring and cash, all while his...
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vandalism Suspect Leads High-Speed Chase From Roseville To Meadow Vista

MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — A Placerville man accused of vandalizing a Roseville business was arrested after leading deputies on a freeway chase to Meadow Vista, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. The chase and arrest happened on the night of September 16, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies in Roseville responded to reports of vandalism in progress outside of a business along Sierra College Boulevard. The suspect—later identified as Aaron Emerson, 28—drove off as deputies arrived and failed to pull over during an attempted traffic stop. While still on Sierra College Boulevard, Emerson allegedly reached speeds of up to 104 miles per hour while running multiple red lights, authorities said. Emerson then got onto eastbound I-80 and weaved in and out of lanes while still driving over 100 miles per hour. Deputies said the chase ended on Mills Road in Meadow Vista when Emerson turned onto a dead-end road. After he was detained, Emerson was found to have had two glass smoking pipes in his car. He faces charges of evading a peace officer with willful disregard for public safety and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bicyclist Injured In Crash With School Bus In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Rancho Cordova, police said on Wednesday. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Folsom Boulevard. The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital. There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash. Police did not release any information on what caused the collision. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said all northbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard were closed in the area and there was no timeframe for when they would reopen.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Sacramento

Court Documents: Sacramento Police Officer Drunk While Armed In Patrol Vehicle

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In his squad car and intoxicated. New court documents show a Sacramento police officer was allegedly drunk and armed when Rancho Cordova police stopped to talk to him. And the allegations are only now public because of a wrongful death lawsuit in which the officer is also named. This new information comes straight from Sacramento’s own city attorney, but it’s tucked into a motion in the wrongful death lawsuit, two years after it happened. The Sacramento Police Department never mentioned the alleged drunken encounter when it happened. And now it’s part of the lawsuit in a police deadly shooting case. Sacramento Police...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of 2017 Lodi Shooting Arrested In Tulare County

LODI (CBS13) — A suspect wanted for a shooting and kidnapping incident in Lodi from back in 2017 has been arrested. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Diaz Cortez has had a warrant out for his arrest since that incident along the 19000 block of Atkins Road in Lodi. Detectives say Cortez allegedly shot someone in the face that day during a fight. Cortez took off and has been in hiding ever since. Back in mid-August, detectives say they closed in on Cortez in Tulare County. He was soon arrested and has been taken back to San Joaquin County. Cortez is now facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges. He’s being held without bail.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Inmate At Sacramento County Main Jail Found Dead In Cell

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An inmate at the Sacramento Main Jail has died. Just after midnight on  Tuesday, a 54-year-old man in custody at the jail was reported deceased. The man’s cellmate noticed he wasn’t breathing and alerted jail staff. Deputies then called for medical staff who started CPR on the man, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Sacramento City Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. There were no signs of foul play or trauma visible on the inmate, authorities say. As part of standard procedure, the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide detectives and CSI assessed and processed the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct a requisite inmate death investigation. The county coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and release the identity of the inmate. The man had been booked into jail on August 10, 2021, for violating parole. He was due to be released on Friday.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres Rental Fraud Suspect Allegedly Posted Turlock Properties On Facebook Marketplace, Scammed People Out Of $2,000

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of rental fraud across several central California communities. Turlock police say, back in June, they started investigating two cases of people who say they found a rental property listing on Facebook Marketplace, but then ending up losing $2,000 each to fraud. In both cases, the victims reported meeting with the suspect and giving him cash deposits of what was supposed to be their first month’s rent. However, the suspect then disappeared – with the victims unable to move into the properties they thought they had paid for. It appears the suspect, later...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Charged With Starting Fawn Fire; She’s Being Investigated For Starting Other CA Wildfires

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday. Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally.  Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help. Cal Fire said she had a lighter in her pocket at the time.  Alexandra Souverneva’s booking photo. She was taken out of the area for evaluation and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

17-Year-Old DUI Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash In Tuolumne County

MI-WUK VILLAGE (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of DUI in a crash that ejected and killed a passenger from his pickup truck in Tuolumne County on Monday. California Highway Patrol says, just after 8:30 p.m., the boy was driving westbound on Highway 108 when, near Koinonia Court in the Mi-Wuk Village area, he lost control on a curve and hit an embankment. The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn – ejecting a passenger who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, CHP says. Officers say the passenger, a 19-year-old Sonora man, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver, a Soulsbyville resident, has since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for felony DUI charges.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Reality Sets In For Fawn Fire Evacuees In Shasta County

REDDING (CBS13) — The flames and smoke of the Fawn Fire were impacting thousands in Shasta County, but as the evacuation orders went out, reality set in. “Talking about it makes it more real, I think,” said evacuee Shellene Croxton. Croxton let out an uncomfortable and anxious laugh, which is all some can get out when they see flames heading toward their home. And according to Cal Fire, this may not be an accident. Employees working near the J-F Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. They say they saw 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva walk...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Responding To Fire In Courtland

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a fire in Clarksburg on Thursday morning. The scene is along Jefferson Boulevard and Courtland Road. No other details have been released at this point. Updates to follow.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy