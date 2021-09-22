Dead to Me Season 3: What Latest Update Do We Have Regarding the Production?

Television shows have always been one of the best ways to consume media. A couple of months ago, I stumbled across “What We Do in the Shadows.” At the time there were only two seasons out, and before I knew it, I had watched both of them in less than 24 hours. It was some of the best television I had ever seen, and when I found out season three was coming out this year, I immediately started counting down the days. With the first two episodes now out on Hulu, there is a lot to love, and nothing to hate. The show is perfect and has everything I want in a mockumentary involving vampires. Sure, there aren’t a lot of mockumentaries involving vampires out there, but even if there were, nothing would come close to “What We Do in the Shadows.”

