Davis, CA

UC Davis Students Return To Campus For The First Time Since March 2020

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e157Y_0c4XZ3hs00

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is kicking off the new school year Wednesday morning.

It’s the first time students will have in-person classes since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students are already making the most of their time on campus.

“This is my first time being on campus, so I’ve just been exploring and trying to figure out where my classes are and kind of just navigate,” Tea Takayama said.

Vaccinations are required for people on campus.

Students and employees will also need to wear a mask indoors and get tested every two weeks. Those who aren’t vaccinated will need to get tested every four days and wear a mask outdoors as well.

UC Davis football fans also must be vaccinated or test negative to attend upcoming games. The new policy will take effect starting Oct. 2 at the Aggies’ next home game.

Staff will be checking for vaccine cards or negative test results at the gate.

Davis, CA
Education
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
