Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3: September 25 Release and What to Expect From All 12 Episodes?

Created by Dan Futterman, ‘American Rust’ tells the story of a small and decaying town in the eponymous region, where the murder of a former colleague places the town’s Chief of Police in a moral and ethical dilemma as the accused is the son of the woman he loves. Billy, the accused, had a golden future ahead of him until he declined a football scholarship. Isaac, Billy’s best friend, discovers that his sister has married. Fearing that she will never come back, he first nearly kills himself and later steals money from his ailing, wheelchair-ridden father so he and Billy can leave town. The show is based on the 2009 namesake novel by Philipp Meyer. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO