Mo Dao Zu Shi Season 3: September 25 Release and What to Expect From All 12 Episodes?

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo Dao Zu Shi is a Chinese animated series. It is based on a novel Mo Dao Zu Shi which wMo Xiang Tong Xiu wrote Mo Xiang Tong Xiu is the creator; Liang Sha is the writer; Xiong Ke is the director; and Jin Wenjun, Wang Juan, Liu Xing, Zhu Ke, and Yan Mengya are the producers of the series. It has a total of 2 seasons, and season 3 was released on August 7, 2021. Let’s see what all we know about season 3 and its upcoming episodes.

