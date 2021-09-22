CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Foley is A ‘Real Gentleman’ as He Opens-up that his Relationship with Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner is Quite Civil

By Hunar Bhagwani
gizmostory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no harsh feelings! Scott Foley has spoken up about running his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at Hollywood parties years after their “short-lived marriage” ended. During a recent appearance of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy,” the Scandal alum, 49, spoke up about his love life, both past and present, saying that he and Peppermint actress, also 49, haven’t stayed in touch since their breakup in 2004.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Why Jennifer Garner Approves Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance has reportedly received the seal of approval from the latter's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Garner, 49, is backing the rekindled romance. "Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too. It is all positive," an insider explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen [Garner] feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley opens up about their marriage in new interview

Jennifer Garner ex Scott Foley has opened up about their relationship in a new interview.The pair were married in 2000 after meeting on the set of Felicity; they divorced four year later.In an interview on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live this week, Foley was asked about dating when he was younger, specifically if he ever dated anyone famous who the audience would know.“Probably,” Foley replied. “I got married during Felicity. It was a short-lived marriage, he added.Foley said he hit it off with Garner “instantly” on set; Garner played his girlfriend in the show. The pair started dating soon...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Jennifer Garner
talesbuzz.com

Scott Foley talks Jennifer Garner marriage says they are cordial

Leave it to Andy Cohen to get Scott Foley “squirming” while talking about his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Foley, who married Garner in 2000, gave rare comments about the “short-lived” relationship on Monday’s SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. It started when Cohen asked Foley whether he dated any young stars during his Felicity days.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#Ex Wife#Whiskey#Us Weekly#Scrubs#Alias Co
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck + Ana de Armas separated: This is how Jennifer Garner reacts

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go their separate ways after a year of relationship. An insider reports how Jennifer Garner reacts to this. Ben Affleck, 48, and Jennifer Garner, 48, have achieved something that many ex-couples dream of after a divorce: They have remained friends. And so it is not surprising that the actor can count on his ex-wife even in the current situation.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Jennifer Garner Reacts To Rumours Surrounding Ben Affleck Dating J-Lo

Recent reports claim that Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about the rumors floating around that Ben Affleck is planning to propose to Jennifer Lopez. Garner and Affleck may have divorced in 2018, but reports insist Garner isn’t ready to let Affleck go. And now that the word on the street is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy