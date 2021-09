If you like crazy romance, Madness mixed with a dash of love. If serial killers are your favorite characters to adore. Well, ‘You’ is probably one of the best shows, with the right mix of love, madness, and murder. The series ‘You’ is back with yet another season of love, obsession and madness. The series is going to be released next month on Netflix. Hidden Bodies – the book written by Caroline Kepnes, has inspired this series into being.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO