Lifetime’s Killer Grades: What You Should Know Before Watching Killer Grades?

At some point in life, we all have thrived on being the best at school. Societal pressure or not, parental pressure or not, we, as students, wanted to be a class or school topper. Some succeeded, some scored enough but not good enough, and some failed miserably. Have we ever wondered what goes on in a child’s head after he faces these pressures? As per a report, the children who failed to meet their parents’ expectations are usually depressed or frustrated.