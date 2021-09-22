David Niu of TINYpulse: “Investing in Well-Being”

Himanshu Jain, Co- Founder of Ed-Tech Startup New Leaf Era strive to impact life of 17 million unprivileged students in india. New Leaf Era founded in 2019, focusing primarily on resolving the issues faced by schools to manage the administration system cost efficiently and automatically with the help of RPA (Robotic process automation). Within a year, the company brought innovation to over 500 plus schools, but while working with different schools on ground, Himanshu Jain realized the problem isn’t that education in India has nothing of value to offer, but that students aren’t getting any of that value. The Indian education system is based on a utilitarian approach, Hence students develop as resources that can be used for job or skill requirement instead of students who value education and purpose in life.

