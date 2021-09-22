CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Niu of TINYpulse: “Investing in Well-Being”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting in Well-Being. Employers will embrace that if employees are not emotionally, physically, financially, and professionally well, then they will not be as engaged nor productive. There will be a huge push because it is not only the right thing to do, but it also delivers tangible benefits to the bottom line. Care and compassion will not just elevate culture, but elevate your business. Trust me when I say, your customers will notice.

Thrive Global

Americans Thriving (59.2%) and Enjoying a Lot of Their Day (73%)

With so much news on how down people are, have to say it was more than a little surprising to read about all this reported Thriving. CNN said the 59.2% number of Americans thriving was the highest measure ever recorded over the 13 years Gallup has been measuring it. The...
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Kelly Daubach Of ANU Business Coaching: “Compassion”

Compassion. Just like you, others may have worries about work, just like you, others have worries about their bills, just like you, others are seeking joy, so treat each other with kindness. Kindness is cool!. It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these...
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Measuring Member & Employee Financial Well-being

Setting members and employees on a track to financial wellness is a goal for many credit unions, but figuring out how to start, measure the success of and maximize the impact of a financial wellness program can be daunting. During Inclusiv’s 2021 Virtual Conference Thursday, leaders from University Federal Credit Union ($3.7 billion, Austin, Texas) and Greylock Federal Credit Union ($1.4 billion, Pittsfield, Mass.) discussed the tools and strategies they’ve found to be successful at their institutions.
Thrive Global

Estelle Garcia of LivaFortis: “Invest into your happiness, well-being, and health”

Invest into your happiness, well-being, and health. At the end of the day, this is probably one of the most important things that you can do for yourself. Live your life, adopt a good work life balance, whatever this balance is for you. For me, it is spending time with my partner and pets, friends, and family. The time we spend together energizes and inspires me and I can use that energy to be more creative and problem solve at work. It certainly isn’t time that is wasted. You don’t have to live and breathe work.
EDUCATION
Thrive Global

James Bake Of BestSelf: “Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses”

Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses: When you’re burnt out [or close to burnout], your perspective can become distorted. You can see a glass-half-empty rather than a half-full one. Focusing on your strengths can help you feel empowered in the situation. Millions of Americans are returning back to work...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Jacob Kearnes Of Greenif-i: “Connect with nature”

Of course, my first suggestion would be to connect with nature. Research shows that it can quite literally change your mood and reduce any negative emotions that you may have. This is especially helpful during current times. By spending the majority of our time indoors, we’re depriving ourselves of this essential connection that is vital for our health and mental wellbeing. Despite what’s going on in the world, if you can prioritize getting outside every once in a while, you’ll feel much better for it.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Want a Winning Workplace? Try These 6 Leadership Tips

From a small, independent firm in San Diego to a national organization with offices from Seattle to New York City, it’s been an honor to lead Hughes Marino and our team through our many phases of growth alongside my wife, Hughes Marino President and COO, Shay Hughes. Since day one, we’ve advocated for business tenants across the country and helped thousands of companies navigate real estate decisions. Still, the achievement Shay and I are most proud of is the culture we’ve built within Hughes Marino. For multiple years running, we’ve been named a top place to work by Fortune, Entrepreneur, and the business journals in the regions we serve, all while growing Hughes Marino at a breakneck pace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Jeff Fallon: “Choose your mission carefully and don’t give up”

Choose your mission carefully and don’t give up. Like the country song, ‘Buy Dirt’ by Jordan Davis, says, “do what you love and call it work”. The road to success is usually long and seldom easy, so the impact you see ahead will have to be important enough and personal enough to make you push through tough times. Twenty years into a medical device/pharma career, I clearly saw the urgency for patient engagement technology and chose to invest my work into making this a standard of care.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Himanshu Jain: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

Himanshu Jain, Co- Founder of Ed-Tech Startup New Leaf Era strive to impact life of 17 million unprivileged students in india. New Leaf Era founded in 2019, focusing primarily on resolving the issues faced by schools to manage the administration system cost efficiently and automatically with the help of RPA (Robotic process automation). Within a year, the company brought innovation to over 500 plus schools, but while working with different schools on ground, Himanshu Jain realized the problem isn’t that education in India has nothing of value to offer, but that students aren’t getting any of that value. The Indian education system is based on a utilitarian approach, Hence students develop as resources that can be used for job or skill requirement instead of students who value education and purpose in life.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The new disruptors: Gen Z and the future of work

Millennials were the first generation to disrupt traditional ways of working and introduce a more purposeful approach. Realizing that the “move fast, break things” mindset of pre-2008 was no longer sustainable, they began to fix it. But for a generation–now the largest demographic in the workplace–that began entering the workforce...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
cbs17

Fidelity Investments adding 1,500 jobs in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – Fidelity Investments said Monday it is adding 1,500 jobs to Research Triangle Park. The new jobs come in addition to the 750 announced earlier in 2021. Fidelity described the positions as “new entry-level jobs.”. “These new roles will help people with some of the...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Dr. Jon Kolkin: “The key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM”

In my opinion, the key is embracing COMPASSION guided by WISDOM. It is human nature to instinctively share the pain and distress of others (affective empathy). However, repeatedly absorbing someone else’s emotions can be toxic, particularly if we are not adept at monitoring how our body and mind are responding to trauma (emotional awareness). When faced with stressful situations it is crucial to calm the body and mind, recruit the more rational portions of our brains, process the information with clarity, and summon wisdom in our effort to formulate and carry out a compassionate response. If we fail to embrace this strategy, we risk empathic distress, physical and emotional illness, ineffective engagement, burnout and social withdrawal.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Nicole Griffin: “Feed yourself nourishing foods”

Feed yourself nourishing foods. Reduce sugar, alcohol, and inflammatory foods, and add in seasonal vegetables, herbs, spices, and healthy, home-cooked meals. A recent study conducted in Finland found that the regular consumption of a healthy and diverse diet was associated with lower levels of burnout symptoms independent of age, education, physical activity, and depressive symptoms.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Sam Goldstein: “Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness”

Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness. Develop effective communication and other important relationship skills. Develop solid problem solving and decision-making skills. Establish realistic goals and expectations for yourself. Learn from both success and failure. Mistakes are a valuable source of knowledge. It sometimes feels like it is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Delta Variant Reveals Folly of Normalcy in Return to Office

With vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant falling by 39%, normal return to office plans are pure folly. There is no denying the peril that lies in wait: the Delta surge is projected to escalate further in the months ahead. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requesting vaccinated people to wear masks, and it is likely to promote booster shots soon.
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Unions Not a 'Silver Bullet' to Improve Resident Well-Being

Although unionized surgical residency programs offer more vacation time and housing stipend benefits, membership does not necessarily improve resident well-being, research suggests. In a study published September 1 in JAMA Network Open, residents in both unionized and nonunionized programs reported similar levels of burnout, job satisfaction, and suicidality. Duty hour...
LABOR ISSUES

