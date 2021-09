The S&P 500 finished the week with a modest gain of about 0.60% but, the path it took to achieve that victory was quite dramatic. The week started with an abrupt drop of around 1.7%, as the recent corrective action gained traction. The drop was attributed to the inability of Chinese property developer Evergrande (EGRNF) to pay its debt. It is likely that the market was simply looking for a good excuse to accelerate the corrective process, and Evergrande hit at the right time.

