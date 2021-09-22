Continue to Hold Longs in Adobe as the Bull Move Isn't Over

While many of my deeper-value screens are revealing little in the way of candidates these days, I ran my screens this weekend and did find some interesting situations. Construction name Tutor Perini (TPC) , which is a member of my 2021 Double Net Value Portfolio, has seen its valuation go to a new level. The construction company's shares are flat year to date and it now is a "net/net," trading below net current asset value. It has been a while since I've written about net/nets due to their scarcity, so here is a mini-refresher: A "net/net" is a company trading below its net current asset value, or NCAV, which is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from current assets. The designation is based on a technique developed by Benjamin Graham many years ago, although his criteria for investment were more stringent. Graham would only consider stocks trading at less than 2/3 NCAV, but for the 20-plus years I've been researching, writing about and investing in net/net, I've used the more relaxed methodology.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO