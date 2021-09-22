CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear White People Season 4: What You Should Know Before Watching It on Netflix?

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear White People is a fabulous show on Netflix, and fans can’t wait to see more of it. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait a lot as its next season is dropping soon. The upcoming season will be the fourth and final installment of this show. Dear White People is...

gizmostory.com

Comments / 2

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
spoilertv.com

Dear White People - Season 4 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 4 of Dear White People is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
gizmostory.com

You Season 3: Netflix Releases Trailer and What Are We Speculating Through Trailer?

If you like crazy romance, Madness mixed with a dash of love. If serial killers are your favorite characters to adore. Well, ‘You’ is probably one of the best shows, with the right mix of love, madness, and murder. The series ‘You’ is back with yet another season of love, obsession and madness. The series is going to be released next month on Netflix. Hidden Bodies – the book written by Caroline Kepnes, has inspired this series into being.
gizmostory.com

Shrill on Hulu: All You Should Know Before Watching this Comedy Series

Shrill, an American comedy television series, is based on Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Lindy West. It premiered on Hulu on March 15, 2019. Aidy Bryant, Alexandra Rushfield, and Lindy West have developed the series. Bryant can be seen in the lead role. After a great first season, it was renewed for season2 in January 2020. Then again, in March, it was renewed for its third season that consisted of eight seasons. Later on, the third season was confirmed to be the finale season. It premiered on May 7, 2021.
Roger Ebert

Creative Final Season of Dear White People is For the Fans

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s “Dear White People” feels a bit like an afterparty. It’s not as sharp, profound, or consistent a season as the first three, but it’s loaded with empathetic goodwill, a season that seems designed as a celebratory goodbye for the people who love these characters, and a reminder that creator Justin Simien clearly loves them too. While the ambitious construct of the fourth season has moments of sharp ingenuity, it’s also a season that reflects both the pandemic conditions under which it was shot and the plight of college graduates in 2021 with its uncertainty. This series has been sharply unpacking race, sexuality, and class for three seasons—that the final season sometimes feels like it has no idea how to bring all of its many themes to a satisfying conclusion almost makes sense given the crazy state of the world. How else could you capture a graduating class in 2021? At least it’s got a catchy song or two to make the graduation party more fun.
thecinemaholic.com

Dear White People Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Conversations around race and bias can often be complicated, but Justin Simien’s ‘Dear White People’ uses satire and humor to get the point across quite effectively. The comedy-drama series is an extension of Simien’s eponymous 2014 film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Set in a fictional Ivy League institution, the series shines a light on the experiences of a group of black students navigating racial and other forms of discrimination.
TVLine

Dear White People Creator Justin Simien Explains Reggie's Fate in Series Finale: 'It Was a Tightrope to Walk'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Dear White People‘s final season. Read at your own risk. “So you want me to talk about Reggie?” Joelle grimly asks in the second episode of Dear White People’s final season. The 10-episode musical event took our main crew through their senior year at Winchester, as well as the not-so-distant future. Flash-forwards to the future caught us up with most of the crew, including Sam and Lionel, who want to turn their story into a movie and book, respectively. Reggie, however, was noticeably absent from those post-college segments, suggesting that he may have died. The series finale...
arcamax.com

'Dear White People' sings a solemn farewell song in musical final season

“Dear White People” star John Patrick Amedori compared the show’s final season to zooming a spoon into a child’s mouth like an airplane. The trick for talking about topics as sensitive as those covered in Netflix’s Ivy League dramedy is to make it entertaining. The final season of the series...
HipHopWired

This Is Not A Drill: ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Is Coming To Netflix

If you love drama, wild animals and white people train wrecks, you have a nice surprise coming to you by year’s end. Netflix is giving us a second season of its hick…I mean, hit docuseries Tiger King. Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness […]
gizmostory.com

Dead to Me Season 3: What Latest Update Do We Have Regarding the Production?

Dead to Me is Netflix’s Emmy nominated thriller. The series stars Christiana Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and many other fabulous actors. With the release of Dead to Me season 2 in May, the story ended on a cliffhanger, and there were many unanswered questions left that will get solved in its fourth installment. Fans are currently guessing what all they’ll get to see in season 3. Here are all the details that we’ve come across so far.
gizmostory.com

The Nowhere Inn Review: All You Should Know Before Watching this Dakota Johnson starrer

The American comedy thriller The Nowhere Inn was released recently for the viewers on big screens. The movie has been the brainchild of Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark, who both happen to play their real-life character names in the movie. Joining these two are Jett Steiger and Lana Kim as the producers. Executive producers involved with the movie are Adam Pincus, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Bobcat Goldthwait.
gizmostory.com

Fantasy Island Season 1 Finale (Episode 8): September 19 Release and All you should know before Watching

This is an American drama series, and it’s an actual sequel to the previous fantasy Island. The first time it appeared on our screens was on August 10, 2021. In the previous episode, we had noticed Elena was stuck between attending to the needs of two rather harsh guests. Attending to the guests is a tiring job unless you’re really free to listen to all that they have to say, or you’re just bound to nod your head at everything they say. Here, we can see that Elena has to attend to Marshall, who is a very compassionate reader and as all the words make sense, he wants life just as large as it could be.
gizmostory.com

Love on the Spectrum Season 3: What are Speculations and What are Facts?

Love on the Spectrum, produced by Northern Pictures for ABC, is an Australian reality show streaming on Netflix concerning young adults in the autistic spectrum to have hands-on experience in dating. The series successfully provides its participants with all kinds of modern dating experiences, and it has taken finding love in the midst of a pandemic to a higher level.
gizmostory.com

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 12: September 29 Release and Speculations Based on Previous Episodes

In the Dark is an American TV show. It comes under the crime genre. It is one of the best shows and one of the longest-running shows. Already two complete seasons had been released in 2019 and 2020. It has got pretty good ratings from IMDb and TV guide. IMDb has given 7.5 ratings out of 10. Whereas TV guide has given 54%. This shows that this series has got some quality content. Netflix has bought the viewing rights of this series.
