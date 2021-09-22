Dear White People Season 4: What You Should Know Before Watching It on Netflix?

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s “Dear White People” feels a bit like an afterparty. It’s not as sharp, profound, or consistent a season as the first three, but it’s loaded with empathetic goodwill, a season that seems designed as a celebratory goodbye for the people who love these characters, and a reminder that creator Justin Simien clearly loves them too. While the ambitious construct of the fourth season has moments of sharp ingenuity, it’s also a season that reflects both the pandemic conditions under which it was shot and the plight of college graduates in 2021 with its uncertainty. This series has been sharply unpacking race, sexuality, and class for three seasons—that the final season sometimes feels like it has no idea how to bring all of its many themes to a satisfying conclusion almost makes sense given the crazy state of the world. How else could you capture a graduating class in 2021? At least it’s got a catchy song or two to make the graduation party more fun.

