Politics

Top US general meets with his Russian counterpart in Finland

By Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met his Russian counterpart for about six hours Wednesday in a "productive" meeting in Helsinki at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Russia.

#Us Elections#Ukraine#Russian#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#General Staff#The Russian Armed Forces#Finnish#Koningstedt#Colonial Pipeline#The White House#Ukrainian#American#Cnn Com
