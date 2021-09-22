CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Navigator to use federal funding to boost efforts to get residents registered for insurance; will open more offices and hire 16 new employees

WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — A significant boost in federal funding will allow West Virginia Navigator, a federally funded non-profit organization providing free help to get uninsured West Virginians enrolled in Marketplace insurance under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), to open more offices and hire more people. Jeremy Smith,...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Illinois health group gets $3.2 million grant for insurance navigator program

The Illinois Primary Health Care Association was awarded a $3.2 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate a statewide health insurance navigator program. Health navigators came about during 2013's Affordable Care Act to assist individuals in navigating health insurance enrollment. The IHPCA works with community...
stateofreform.com

New Virginia SCC programs will boost state-based insurance marketplace

Virginia’s State Corporation Commission (SCC) will invest additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — a total of $500,000 — to improve coordination between SCC, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS). The funding is part of a $20 million nationwide grant the Biden Administration announced last Friday, ahead of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period starting Nov. 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
Shore News Network

Southwest Virginia Nonprofit Receives Federal Funding to Assist Victims

ROANOKE, Va. – A Southwest Virginia nonprofit legal aid society will receive more than $585,000 from the Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Program of the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced. Nationally, the LAV Program is awarding nearly $36 million in victim legal assistance funding to organizations across the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Fairmont, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
Metro News

RISE West Virginia comes closer to completing homes for flooded residents

West Virginia is coming closer to the long-sought goal of replacing hundreds of homes for people washed out in the devastating 2016 flood. Through the end of August, 329 housing projects have been completed, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement and development for the state. That represents the completion...
POLITICS
WOWK

More bad COVID-19 numbers for West Virginia

More than 1,400 new cases were identified in the past day. There are now more than 27,000 active cases, which is nearing the pandemic all-time high set back in January. There are more than 1,700 delta variant cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Coverage#West Virginians#Marketplace#Aca#Lgbtq#Medicare#Medicaid
WVNews

West Virginia state agencies urge residents to take internet speed test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the Broadband Enhancement Council are encouraging West Virginians to take an internet speed test. “This is an effort to help improve broadband access in West Virginia and get better internet service to areas that need it the...
INTERNET
Metro News

Federal funds to help WV Navigator reach vulnerable groups for health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New federal funding is going to help a West Virginia non-profit reach thousands of uninsured state residents sign up for Obamacare. West Virginia Navigator has provided free enrollment assistance since 2015. The organization will receive $1 million per year for the next three years from the Biden administration.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Metro News

McVey appointed as West Virginia insurance commissioner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Allan McVey, who served as West Virginia insurance commissioner for nearly two years, has been reappointed to the position. Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced McVey will end his tenure as administration secretary to take his former position. He served as insurance commissioner from March 2017 to January 2019 when he began leading the Department of Administration.
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia officials: Eligible adults should take Pfizer booster

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians over age 18 who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to seek out a booster shot, officials said Friday. Late Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on adding additional categories of eligibility for booster shots to those already recommended by an advisory panel.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

12 West Virginia schools to share in about $4.2M of broadband access funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Twelve schools will receive a total of $4.2 million in the first round of grants from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which helps schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors. The funding was...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy