NBA

Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2021-22: No. 5 vs. Warriors

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on recent reports, this early-January Western Conference battle could occur right around the time Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson makes his long-awaited return to action. After helping to lead the Warriors to NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018, Steph Curry's starting backcourt partner has missed each of the past two seasons due to injury, but the elite perimeter marksman is expected to be back on the floor perhaps by Christmas.

Klay Thompson
