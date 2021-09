ELLAVILLE – With the exception of scoring two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, the Schley County Lady Wildcats went scoreless against their Region 5A-Public opponents Marion County (MC) in spite of tallying nine hits in the contest. As a result, SCHS fell to the Lady Eagles 7-3 on Tuesday, September 14 at Wildcat Park on the SCHS campus.

