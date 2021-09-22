Hurricanes starting offensive lineman out for remainder of season; QB D’Eriq King doubtful vs. Central Connecticut State

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers speaks with reporters after a practice. Khobi Price

Miami Hurricanes starting left guard Jalen Rivers is out for the remainder of the season with a right knee injury, UM coach Manny Diaz told reporters Wednesday morning.

Rivers sustained the injury during Miami’s third drive of its 38-17 loss to Michigan State last Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, leaving during the game’s first quarter and later being seen on UM’s sideline wearing a brace over his right leg.

Navaughn Donaldson, who started at right guard in Miami’s first two games before being dropped from the starting lineup versus the Spartans, replaced Rivers at left guard.

Diaz added that Rivers had to have an “operation” on his right leg but is expected to be back for the spring.

The Hurricanes may also have a new starting quarterback for their home game versus Central Connecticut State this Saturday, with Diaz saying D’Eriq King is doubtful for the matchup with a right shoulder injury he sustained against the Spartans.

King momentarily went to the locker room to get his throwing shoulder looked at after being tackled hard and landing on the shoulder during Miami’s first drive of the third quarter.

The 24-year-old signal caller didn’t miss a snap on Miami’s next drive and played the entire game versus the Spartans, going 38 of 59 for 388 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Spartans while also having two fumbles and two interceptions.

King wore a black brace on his right arm that also covered up his wrist and part of his hand after the game, but told reporters at the time that he was “all right”.

With King not “really” being able to join the team for practice this week, second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia are getting most of the reps at quarterback.

“Tyler and Jake have done really good things in practice,” Diaz said. “If that’s the direction it’s got to go, I’m pretty excited about watching those guys this Saturday. Beyond Saturday, we’ll continue to evaluate as time goes on.”

Garcia and Van Dyke got most of the reps at quarterback during spring camp due to King recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that he sustained at the end of last season.

Van Dyke, a former four-star prospect out of Suffield Academy in Glastonbury, Conn., who 247 Sports nationally ranked as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, appeared to be ahead of Garcia on the depth chart when he replaced King during the final two possessions of Miami’s 44-13 season-opening loss to Alabama.

He rushed for 17 yards on three attempts against the Crimson Tide. Van Dyke has only thrown three passes, with none of them being caught, in the two games he’s appeared in over the past two years.

Garcia, a former four-star prospect out of Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) who’s from Whittier, Calif., hasn’t played in a college football game yet. He was ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2021 class by 247 Sports.

“Both will play for certain,” Diaz said. “We’d have to go and watch Wednesday practice to see if anybody’s ahead after watching the film. Both will play. The expectation is run the offense. I think it’s important for the 10 guys around the quarterback to raise their level of play.”

Diaz didn’t reveal the extent of King’s injury or how long he could be sidelined for, saying the team is taking the injury “day-by-day”.

“I’m worried for D’Eriq because he’s such a great kid and wants to be out there so bad,” Diaz said. “From a team standpoint, I think the guys have total faith in both guys. I think that’s where our spring was a blessing. Both those guys were able to move the football, do good things and show we can be successful with either guy.”

Rivers’ injury is the Hurricanes’ second season-ending injury to take place through three games, with backup running back Don Chaney Jr. out for the rest 2021 after sustaining a knee injury in UM’s win over Appalachian State on Sept. 11.

Offensive line coach Garin Justice said leading into the matchup against Michigan State that Rivers, a second-year freshman out of Oakleaf in Jacksonville, was playing “the best ball of anyone the first two weeks.”

Rivers being out for the remainder of the season means the Hurricanes will have a different starting offensive line versus the Blue Devils for the fourth consecutive game.

They ended the game against the Spartans with an offensive line of: Zion Nelson (left tackle), Donaldson (left guard), Corey Gaynor (center), Justice Oluwaseun (right guard) and DJ Scaife (right tackle).

Jarrid Williams made his first start of the season versus Michigan State at right tackle after not making an appearance in either of UM’s first two games before being replaced by Scaife in the first quarter.