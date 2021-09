Many of us who have burned out didn’t see it coming. We’d tell ourselves lies like, “I am not the one that burns out,” or “It is just a lot right now; things will slow down soon.” But one day, something happens. You have been pushing yourself for a long time, and now the last bit pushes you over the limit. Everything just stops, your body takes control and puts your brain on “sleep mode”, telling you it is time to rest. Smaller tasks are now nearly impossible to complete. You are tired all the time, there can be a feeling a hopelessness, you don’t recognize yourself, what happened, I was just going the extra mile.

