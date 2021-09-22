CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Steve Jobs Speech: Why Does It Work So Well?

By Francisco García Pimentel
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start with one of the great modern ones: Steve Jobs, founder of Apple and Pixar, communication genius, geek guru and turtleneck enthusiast. Despite the fact that its product introductions are legendary in their own right (the iPod in 2004 broke three different industries), Stanford's commencement address takes the cake for being the most viewed and the most shared. In it we enjoy a Steve Jobs that you can rarely see: open, human, natural and, above all, de-stressed.

Elon Musk
Steve Jobs
