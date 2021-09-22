The Best Steve Jobs Speech: Why Does It Work So Well?

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO