Michigan State

NPS ranger Betty Reid Soskin turns 100

WTOL-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The National Park Service's oldest active ranger Betty Reid Soskin is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday. Soskin, who was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 22, 1921, works at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California. Her career with the National Park...

America’s oldest park ranger turns 100

At 100 years old, Betty Reid Soskin still captivates visitors at California’s Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park. During World War II, Soskin worked as a file clerk in a segregated unit. She then became a business owner, an activist, a musician, a mother, and at 85, a national park ranger.Sept. 23, 2021.
Michigan State
California State
Washington State
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday. Soskin was honored Wednesday with the distinction...
Barack Obama
Betty White
Betty Reid Soskin
