6 gender-neutral LGBTQ+ inclusive wedding terms to make all couples feel included

Your family is about to bring a new person into the world, and you want to share a bright, open and welcoming world with your little one. Leave the stereotypes and generalizations behind and let your child enjoy a warm, loving nursery decorated thoughtfully by you and your partner, minus the outdated color schemes previously dictated by gender preconceptions. A gender neutral nursery can be an educational, calm and positive environment for the newest member of your family, and an enjoyable atmosphere for you as well.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO