6 gender-neutral LGBTQ+ inclusive wedding terms to make all couples feel included
For years, Equally Wed Pro and Equally Wed couples have repeatedly offered vendors the same advice: Use gender-neutral terminology anywhere you can. LGBTQ+ couples continue to face an industry built off of heteronormative and gender-normative traditions, and navigating all of that can be a big challenge. But it doesn’t have to be this way, and often, it takes a few simple fixes for LGBTQ+ couples to feel respected when planning their weddings.equallywed.com
Comments / 0