Minster, OH

Minster BOE updated on federal funds

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 4 days ago

MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education met Monday, Sept. 20, to hear about the district’s use use of federal funds and plans for an upcoming levy. As part of a public hearing at the beginning of the board meeting, Treasurer Laura Klosterman said the district had received the following funds and had dedicated them as follows: $38,627.87 in Title 1 is to be used toward the salary of a Reading Intervention Teacher; $12,958.32 in Title IIA is to be used for professional development for teachers; $170,604.14 in Title VI (IDEA) Part B funding is to be used for the salary of an intervention specialist and for services to special education students provided by the Auglaize County Educational Service Center; $10,000 in Title IVA funds goes to promote safety and innovative programs for purchasing vape detectors. $1,307.54 in EOCO funding to support AP training and CCP courses. Klosterman said this information was also shared in the school’s August newsletter.

