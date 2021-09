Norfolk police are investigating a “gunshot disturbance” at the city’s IKEA Wednesday morning.

A call for the disturbance came in at around 10:30 a.m., police say. No injuries have been reported and a suspect is in custody.

The disturbance was located in the 6000 block of Northampton Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com