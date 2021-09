Submitted by Candyce Hernandez. The ransomware is no longer a viable excuse to not have your things together. It is a new school year and things are still in disarray. It almost seems as though you use it as a scapegoat for incompetence. Your lack of communication is apparent in the way you left the parents out of the track event that you cancelled. It is clear when your “stakeholders” almost seem selected for a purpose of “100% approval” of a policy that parents seem to be largely unaware of. Not to forget the utter lack of transparency and failure to our kids that was the last school year.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO