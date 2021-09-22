Heading to Amsterdam? Here’s What to Do and What to Wear, According to Dutch Native Elza Wandler
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. According to Elza Wandler, the of-the-moment neighborhood to know in the city of Amsterdam is the Noord. Wandler’s to be trusted: she’s lived in Amsterdam her entire life. And as the designer behind leather goods brand Wandler, she’s got an eye for stylish spots. The neighborhood she’s referring to was the location for the brand’s first-ever physical presentation.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0