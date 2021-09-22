Compass FCU’s Bank at School Program Returns to Schools in 2021-2022

Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that its Bank at School Program will return to Oswego City Schools for the 2021-2022 school year, beginning in October. Running each year from October to May, the Compass Federal Credit Union Bank at School program offers Oswego City School District students an opportunity to deposit money into their own account. The program provides real-world, hands-on banking experiences for students at any grade level and helps them to understand the benefits of saving money.