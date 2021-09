Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO