CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Developer plans apartments, commercial space next to popular East Atlanta Village restaurant

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wave of development in East Atlanta looks set to continue with a new project in the heart of the neighborhood.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peoria Journal Star

Hundreds of luxury apartments are planned for East Peoria's Levee District

A new residential development in East Peoria is part of an effort to retain current residents and attract new ones by providing a variety of housing options. “As you look at other urban areas across the country, having people living in a mixed-use area creates vibrancy and spurs further development and growth,” noted Ty Livingston, the city of East Peoria’s planning and development director.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Shelby Star

Developer plans 10-unit apartment building for Shelby

A Charlotte developer plans to build an apartment building in Shelby. The less than half acre of land along West Dixon Boulevard and Hamrick Street is the perfect spot for the 10-unit building, the company pitched to City Council Monday night. Council listened to the proposal before approving the zoning...
SHELBY, NC
roi-nj.com

Developer planning luxury apartments in Cranford, NAI DiLeo-Bram says

A developer is seeking approvals to build a 75-unit luxury apartment building in Cranford, according to NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. Harrison Developers purchased a 28,000-square-foot warehouse, located at 24 South Ave. W., that it plans to demolish to make way for the new apartment complex, NAI DiLeo-Bram said. “This was...
CRANFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RichmondBizSense

New restaurant signals next phase for former downtown Bistro 27 space

The former home of a long-running downtown Richmond restaurant is now in the hands of a new operator with a new concept. Phase 27, a small-plates restaurant, is planning a late December opening at 27 W. Broad St., the space formerly home to Bistro 27. Phase 27 owner Raysean Edwards...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Atlanta#In The Heart
virtualbx.com

Waco: Denver Developer Planning $9 Million Renovation of Apartment Complex

Feature Photo: A street view of Trendwood Apartments, which Steele Properties plans on redeveloping. Image: Google Streets. Waco (McLennan County) — A Denver-based company specializing in the acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction of rental projects received City Council’s support Tuesday for an apartment redevelopment. Steele Properties LLC, the developer, asked...
WACO, TX
NBC4 Columbus

River and Rich in Franklinton: Here’s what developers have planned next

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The high-profile team behind Franklinton’s River and Rich development will present their latest vision for the mixed-use project’s second phase to the neighborhood review board this week. The second phase – planned for a 5-acre site bounded by West Rich Street to the north, McDowell...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

ELK Development plans 2nd Koreatown apartment complex

ELK Development is expanding its presence in Koreatown with another residential complex. The rental housing developer wants to build a 60-unit complex at 728 South Manhattan Place, according to plans filed with the city of Los Angeles. An LLC linked to ELK bought the site for $2.2 million last November...
LOS ANGELES, CA
buffalorising.com

On the Market: Commercial Space at Silo City

Unique commercial space along the Buffalo River is available for lease. Totaling nearly 10,000 sq.ft., the two suites are located in the first phase of Generation Development’s Silo City redevelopment effort, the $65 million re-use of the American Mill & Warehouse building for residential and commercial use. Occupancy is scheduled for spring. Later phases include reuse of additional buildings on the site for residential, commercial and public use.
BUFFALO, NY
shawneemissionpost.com

Room for another Town Center steakhouse? Leawood debates plan to add new restaurant next to Hereford House

Disagreements over the preliminary and final plans for a new unnamed “top drawer” steakhouse at Town Center Plaza divided the room at Leawood City Council Monday night. The 12,681-square-foot restaurant is proposed to go in on the north side of the shopping center, east of Nall Avenue and just south of 117th Street, in what is currently a parking area.
LEAWOOD, KS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

REnotes: Stackhouse wants to bring a new way of single-family living to Atlanta

The Tucson-based homebuilder believes they have an answer for those looking for a new single-family housing option. This series brings together exceptional female leaders in interactive sessions to create a source of inspiration, learning and growth. Enjoy networking, lunch, interactive table discussions and a deep dive into the topic with our esteemed panel.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy