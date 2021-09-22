Developer plans apartments, commercial space next to popular East Atlanta Village restaurant

Unique commercial space along the Buffalo River is available for lease. Totaling nearly 10,000 sq.ft., the two suites are located in the first phase of Generation Development’s Silo City redevelopment effort, the $65 million re-use of the American Mill & Warehouse building for residential and commercial use. Occupancy is scheduled for spring. Later phases include reuse of additional buildings on the site for residential, commercial and public use.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO