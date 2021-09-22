Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn rips automaker, says ‘boring, mediocre car company’ will struggle to find its place

Just as with the microchip shortage, rental car prices have generated dueling headlines for most of the year. With chips, everyone agrees that the shortage is dire, and the disagreements center on how long it will take to get enough chips back in the system for automakers to return to reliable production. With rental cars, everyone agrees that prices have been breathtaking, and the disagreements center on when will it stop costing a house payment to rent a vehicle for a week. This week, Business Insider wrote a piece with the headline, "Renting a car could be much easier this fall," while an L.A. Times headline said, "Why renting a car will be a pain until 2022." The Times' take is the better bet right now.

