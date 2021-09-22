CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn rips automaker, says ‘boring, mediocre car company’ will struggle to find its place

By Kristen Altus
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto exec-turned-fugitive, Carlos Ghosn, slammed Nissan and explained why the global autos alliance, that he built, did not sit well with the Japanese government. In an exclusive FOX Business interview, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, who fled Japan for Lebanon while out on bail for financial misconduct charges, claimed his arrest was motivated by Nissan’s desire for "autonomy," which ultimately set back the brand’s growth.

www.foxbusiness.com

#Ceo#Rips#Ex Nissan#Japanese#French#Fox Business#Ticker Security#Nsany Nissan Motor Co#American#Mitsubishi#The Associated Press
