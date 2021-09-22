CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSP Sonography Program Earns Accreditation

As of September 2021, the Diagnostic Medical Sonography – Abdominal-Extended and Obstetrics and Gynecology program at Concordia University, St. Paul is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (www.caahep.org) upon the recommendation of the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography (JRC-DMS). The Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) program started its first cohort of students in January 2020. Since that time, the program, faculty, and staff have been diligently working to secure accreditation due to the many benefits it provides current students, prospective students, and the program overall.

