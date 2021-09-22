New York City Awards $26.4 Million To Complete Queens Museum Expansion
Mayor de Blasio, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, City Council, and Queens Borough President’s Office have announced that New York City has allocated $26.4 million to complete the Queens Museum’s expansion project. The expansion will create a dedicated children’s museum space focused on art and culture in Queens, expand the museum’s classrooms, provide secure artwork storage, and improve the facility’s energy efficiency. Together, the improvements will cement Queens Museum’s role as a world class museum and community anchor in the heart of New York’s most diverse borough.bronx.com
