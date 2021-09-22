CMS News: Orders accepted for SaveAround coupon books until Sept. 30

Catasauqua Middle School is selling SaveAround coupon books until Sept. 30. To order a book, complete the form that was sent via PowerAnnouncement Sept. 7. If you did not receive a form, send in with your child a check payable to CMS or cash in an envelope marked with your child’s name, homeroom teacher and number of books. You can also come in the school and purchase a book directly from the office.