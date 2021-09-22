CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River pump station into the Mississippi explained by HNTB

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHNTB’s John Monzon was on hand Monday to update EA Drainage District on the ongoing effort to produce a Floodplain Master Plan. The presentation shifted focus to a new project aimed at pumping New River’s water from its western terminus into the Mississippi. Monzon enumerated the substantial benefits to Ascension Parish along with four other parishes which, hopefully, will appeal to the decisionmakers doling out the necessary millions from the pot-o-gold that is Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

pelicanpostonline.com

