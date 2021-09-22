Republicans Want to Allow Voters to Recall Elected Officials, Others

Some lawmakers are pushing to amend the Illinois Constitution to allow for an expanded ability for voters to recall elected officials. Right now, only the governor is subjected to recall, and the process is viewed as cumbersome and impractical. Several GOP lawmakers would expand recall to all elected officials… and would even allow Illinois voters to petition for removal of the Speaker of the House or Senate President from those posts, even though voters don’t choose them directly. Supporters of the measure say it’s a way to give voters more control and let them demand greater accountability from those serving in public office.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO