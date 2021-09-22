CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Want to Allow Voters to Recall Elected Officials, Others

By Erica Foltz
vandaliaradio.com
 6 days ago

Illinois Republicans are pushing for a constitutional amendment they say empowers voters to deal with corrupt elected officials up and down the ballot. State Sen. Jason Barickman said constitutional amendments Republicans filed in the House and Senate would provide a way for voters to individually recall any elected official that may be corrupt without having to wait for drawn-out criminal proceedings.

Comments / 0

