“Road Trip!” 15 Great Things to Do In Historic East Aurora, NY

It is quite the interesting combination, a local New York winery, but also a fully functional farm. It gets better, they do more than just wine. We are so lucky in New York State, and especially in Central New York to have so many wineries just a short drive away. This winery proves why we are so lucky. Running a winery is probably a really tricky thing to do, but when you also have a farm to tend to with a not so typical breed of animal it seems even harder. But, Savage Winery gets it done.

DRINKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO