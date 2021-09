Round 2 Team Results / Round 2 Individual Results / Round 2 Team and Individual Results / Round 3 Tee Times. NORMAN, Okla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State’s Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson are in a tie for seventh place in the individual standings, and the No. 11 ranked Seminole Women’s Golf team is in a tie for third place in the team standings after the first two rounds of the Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. Heath carded a 3 under par 67 in the first round while Williamson carded a 69 in the second round as the 15-team field played two rounds in the first event of the fall season for the Seminoles.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO