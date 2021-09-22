Robinhood To Test Crypto Wallet With Blockchain Transfers Next Month

Crypto trading app Robinhood has stopped working properly.The company said it was “experiencing issues with crypto trading” and that it was “working to resolve this as soon as possible”.The problems came amid the rising price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.The market was up 8 per cent overall, according to tracking website CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin had gained almost 6 per cent over the day, and ethereum was up almost 12 per cent.Trading volumes were also up sharply: almost 6 per cent more cryptocurrencies were traded in the last 24 hours than the day before, according to the same tracker.Robinhood has experienced difficulties during heavy periods for trading in the past. Read More How bad is bitcoin for the environment really?Crypto experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto rising 200-times faster than bitcoin

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO