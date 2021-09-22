CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture, First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of their collaboration on “Coming 2 America,” Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Eddie Murphy. The pact calls for the comedian to star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and the studio, with the potential to star in them. It also comes as Murphy has been more active on the film front after undergoing something of a hiatus. The actor earned rave reviews for Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” and is making a fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” film for the streamer.

