Raining Cats & Dogs...

A powerful cold front will continue to inch into the region from the west, bringing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon-evening. The bulk of the heavier rain and stronger storms will occur north and west of I-95 today, where Flash Flood Watches are in effect. There will be brief periods of dry time this evening before the main line of rain and storms moves in Thursday morning. Model guidance is showing the bulk of the heavier rain arriving around 6-10 am and will continue to slide through into the early-afternoon hours. You will need the windshield wipers going during the morning drive and you will hear some rumbles of thunder as well.