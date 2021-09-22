CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa Out for Raiders Game

By Alain Poupart
The Miami Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and possibly longer.

Head coach Brian Flores began his media session Wednesday by announcing that additional tests revealed that Tagovailoa had sustained fractured ribs during the 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the Dolphins' home opener Sunday.

"Obviously he’s in a lot of pain, so he’ll be out this week," Flores said. "We’re just going to take it week to week ... really, let’s call it day-to-day and week-to-week, but he’ll be out this week. Look, this is a tough kid. He wants to play. He’s actually trying to play and we’re just going to save him from himself a little bit on this and hold him out this week and then take it week-to-week from there.”

In Tagovailoa's absence, Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders and quarterback Reid Sinnett will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

Flores declined to put a timetable on how long Tagovailoa would be out when asked whether the second-year quarterback could end up being placed on injured reserve.

"We’ll take it day to day," Flores said. "Like I said, he wants to play and I think he would try to play, but we’ve just got to see how he responds over the next days. That’s not something that we’re really thinking about right now, but we gotta see how this trends over the course of the week.”

Tagovailoa was injured in the first quarter Sunday when he was hit by Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa while attempting a fourth-down pass that fell incomplete.

X-rays taken at the stadium were negative.

"We did some more tests (Monday) and that revealed the fractures," Flores said. "That’s what it is. He’s in a lot of pain. Was I surprised? You know, we got an initial diagnosis and we decided to run some more tests like we talked about on Monday. We ran them and we got this information. It’s unfortunate, but thankfully it’s not something that we think is going to be … actually, I don’t want to put a timetable on it. He’s taking it day to day. He’s better, but still dealing with some pain and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

This will be the second start of his young career that Tua will miss because of an injury.

After replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback in Week 8 last season, Tagovailoa had to sit out the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium because of a thumb injury.

"He’s in good spirits," Flores said. "This is a tough kid. He’s doing everything he can to get back as quickly as he can right now. He’s getting better. He wants to be out there, wants to be with his teammates and I think this is the right move for him from a health standpoint. Again, he wants to be out there and we’ve got to protect him."

Palm Beach Interactive

Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett gets call after Tua Tagovailoa's injury; he'll be ready to face Raiders if Tua cannot play

MIAMI GARDENS — Jacoby Brissett bristled at the suggestion. Brissett was asked about relieving starter Tua Tagovailoa, who injured his ribs early in the Dolphins' 35-0 beatdown by the Bills Sunday. He was asked about shedding the headset, grabbing his helmet and coming off the bench as Tua was taken into the locker room never to return.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Tua Tagovailoa edges out Mac Jones in Dolphins’ victory over Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa grabs the first victory in “Bama on Bama” crime against Mac Jones in the National Football League. The second-year quarterback guided Miami to a 17-16 win over New England at Gillette Stadium. Despite an impressive performance from Jones, Tagovailoa led three scoring drives for the Dolphins – including two touchdown drives of 80 and 75 yards. He was accurate with the football and targeted seven different receivers. DeVante Parker totaled 81 yards on four catches, while Jaylen Waddle posted four receptions for 61 yards. He collected his first career score, which was a 3-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa. As the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with two touchdowns to one interception. He was responsible for a rushing score to conclude Miami’s first touchdown drive.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

BREAKING NEWS: Tua OUT vs Raiders; Has Fractured Ribs

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores announced during his Wednesday Media session that Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play this Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start for the Dolphins at quarterback. Timetable for a return from fractured ribs is generally 3-6 weeks. Although each situation is different and unique. There is a chance Tua is placed on IR at some point this week meaning he has to miss at minimum 3 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Raiders Game#The Miami Dolphins#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Buffalo Bills
Click10.com

Tua Tagovailoa out Sunday with broken ribs, Dolphins coach Flores says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit Las Vegas, coach Brian Flores said Wednesday. Further testing done on the quarterback revealed the fracture. “This is a tough kid,” Flores said. “He wants to play.”. The Dolphins (1-1) will hold...
NFL
numberfire.com

Update: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa dealing with bruised ribs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with bruised ribs, Tom Pelissero reports. The good news is that Tagovailoa's initial X-rays came back negative, meaning the second-year quarterback appears to have avoided any broken bones. He's set to have MRI's done tomorrow to determine the severity of his injury. His day is almost guaranteed to be over.
NFL
