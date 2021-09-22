Catholic University president to step down after 12 years
Catholic University's president will step down after more than a decade leading the Northeast Washington institution, officials announced Wednesday morning. John Garvey, 72, said he will leave the presidency at the end of the school year, and a new leader will be selected by July 2022. Garvey's tenure has been marked by an extensive period of transformation on the campus of more than 5,300 students - from record fundraising to improving the student experience.
