NFL

Looking ahead to Week 3's odds, lines, over/unders in the NFL, including Eagles v. Cowboys

By Evan Macy
phillyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just two weeks under wraps, the AFC is down to two undefeated teams — with the NFC boasting five. Just one battle of unbeaten teams will take place in Week 3, which means that six of the seven could survive. In a week with a bevy of one-sided matchups and spreads over one touchdown, let's take a look at the line and over-unders for the upcoming slate of action. All lines and over-unders come courtesy of sidelines.io.

